Indy Zoo fans name 4 baby alligators

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The votes are in and four baby alligators at the Indy Zoo have new names!

The Zoo wanted their fans to name the babies, who will be housed in a new exhibit. So, they had a Facebook poll and with 43 percent of the vote, the gators will be named after lyrics from the Zoo’s new “Reptile Rhyme.” The song was written for the new exhibit.

The four male American alligators are now named Champ, Chomp, Snapper and Swamp. Guests can see the babies and the adult gators starting May 29 in the exhibit, Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive.