Indy woman faces drug charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Indiana woman faces charges after a traffic stop. Police arrested 34-year old Alyson Umphries, of Terre Haute, Ind., after being stopped about 9 pm, Wednesday in the area of 5th Street and Monroe. A K-9 officer was used and alerted on the vehicle.

A search resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia with suspected methamphetamine residue, several small plastic bags containing methamphetamine and a single pill determined to be a schedule 2 substance from Umphries purse.

She faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.