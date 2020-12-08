Industry shake up puts theaters, box office in survival mode

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Warner brothers shocked the movie business by sending all of their 2021 movies straight to streaming. but owner of the Avon theater in Decatur Skip Huston says its just a sign of things to come.

“This is endemic of what’s going to be happening in the business, Disney started it. And then warner’s followed suit, all the studios are going to go along this route.”

The 2021 slate for Warner Bros. will still make the rounds in theaters, but those theaters will now have to compete with the convenience of streaming without their biggest edge — the window given to theaters to exclusively air those products.

Movie studios and theaters agree on a certain amount of time that a movie runs in theaters before it can sent out on streaming platforms or on Blu-Ray, but with COVID-19 shutting down theaters for most of the year, studios chose to shut that window.

Many experts see Warner Bros. move as the beginning of the end for movie theaters, but Huston thinks it will have a much bigger effect on the larger chains than his small, 100-year-old theater in Decatur, because they have hundreds of seats and dozens of screens to fill, while he just needs to fill two theaters with a handful of cinephiles who enjoy the experience of a theater.

“The Avon is a boutique theater. And that’s that’s actually the term for the industry is upscale commercial,” Huston said. “And we do cater to a crowd that is, you know, more highly educated than just the people who swarm into AMC.”

Other movie going experiences, like the Route 66 Drive In in Springfield, are struggling with the news. Owner Doug Knight now has to figure out how to convince people to watch from their car, when they can just watch from their couch.

“I don’t know if it will have a huge impact,” Knight said. “Because, you know, one hand feeds the other and maybe if they go to far with it, people will get tired of the whole thing.”

Huston knows he isn’t invincible. He is only showing movies on weekends now, and he knows the profits may be smaller, but he is confident his theater will survive.

“We’re not afraid of that. Because there’s certain things to be said about the theater experience,” Huston said. “Especially the way the Avon does have where it’s 104 year old theater that’s, you know, part of the town’s entire history.”