Indoor market opens for Christmas season

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new winter farmer’s market is now open in Lincoln Square Mall.

This comes after Urbana’s Market in the Square was canceled a few weeks ago.

You can get fresh produce and other local handmade items. There will 16 vendors following safety guidelines set in place by the health department.

Masks must be worn and the mall will have a one-way flow of traffic. You are encouraged to pre-order from vendors for a quicker shopping experience.

“The Farmer’s Market is particularly important to the community because we like to make sure that low-income, low-access families can access fresh local fruits and vegetables throughout as much as the winter season as possible,” says Taidghin O’Bryan, who is Communications Manager with the Land Connection.

The market will run through December 19. It is open every Saturday from 8 to 11 am.