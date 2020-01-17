Indicted board chair still on the job

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An indicted board chair is still on the job.

Ray Spencer was arrested on Monday. The Piatt County Board chairman was charged with official misconduct and forgery. On Tuesday, Spencer was back at work. Despite the charges, county board members have not voted to remove him.

The charges stem from incidents between he and State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades. Spencer is accused of forging emails from her, as well as attempting to hire an outside lawyer to represent the county.

If Spencer is ever removed, it would take a vote by the board to do it.