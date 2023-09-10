COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — A group of veterans in Covington, Indiana are getting ready to reopen the doors to a building that means a lot to them.

VFW Post 2395 was destroyed in a fire almost exactly two years ago. Now the paint is drying, timeless memorabilia is back, and they’re putting the finishing touches on a brand new building.

“We lost everything. Total loss started happening, they had to go through, make holes, and by that time it was gone,” Post Commander Jeremy Claypool said.

He said they wanted to rebuild, even though it wasn’t the easiest path. There was a lot of back and forth about the right way to move forward.

“The biggest challenge we’ve had thus far was just determining when we were going to start building. The first time, we were going to have one company build it and we backed out of that, and then we were going to hire an Amish company to build us a building. And we kind of backed out of that because we had another idea of going somewhere else off-site and purchasing something else, and that fell through.”

After working through the challenges, the post is preparing to open its doors in a brand new building.

“The best moment of all was coming up and seeing the footings that they were digging for the concrete,” Claypool said.

That means they are one step closer to hosting community events once again, and showing off some of the old relics that make it feel like home.

“We have the old Bible that was on the Missing Solider table, we’ve got a bell that was in the old club, we have six guns for ceremonies,” Claypool said.

Claypool is happy to still have some of those things saved from the rubble, and is looking forward to hosting a new generation of veterans in the future.

“Just the pride of coming down the road and seeing that American flag and the airplane, and seeing a new building here, knowing that we made it, because it wasn’t easy… It’s just a good feeling knowing it’s back.”

The grand reopening for the post is on Sept. 23, and everyone from near and far is invited to come celebrate.