CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday. 17-year old Jasmine Morris, of Ambia, Indiana, was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was determined to be from injuries sustained as a back seat passenger involved in the crash, on I-74, across the state line in Vermillion County, Indiana. An autopsy will not be performed, but an inquest may be held at a later date. Her death and the accident are under investigation.