HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver was arrested in Indiana on Thursday after state troopers found 22 pounds of cocaine in his truck. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $400,000.

Indiana State Police officials said the truck was driven by Jorge Bucio, 37 of Weatherford, Texas. Bucio’s truck was pulled over on Interstate 70 southwest of Indianapolis for a motor carrier inspection; during the inspection and in conversation with Bucio, officials said that troopers detected “criminal indicators” that raised their suspicions of illicit activity.

The troopers called in a K9 unit from nearby Plainfield, Ind., which alerted that it sniffed an odor of illegal drugs. A subsequent search found the drugs in the sleeper berth of Bucio’s truck.

Bucio, who was traveling from Arizona to Ohio, was arrested and taken to the county jail, where he remains in custody. He’s been charged with two felonies of possessing and dealing narcotics.