Indiana police chase suspect has record of fleeing from officers in Macon County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old Terre Haute man accused of leading officers in a pursuit across the Indiana state pleaded guilty to a similar charge last Fall in Macon County court.

Court dockets show Robert L. Bealmear pleaded guilty on Oct. 5. to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. The record says he was sentenced to 2 years probation.

He was also ordered to undergo evaluations for substance abuse and mental health, and then complete recommended treatment within the next year and a half, the docket says.

In February, an arrest warrant was approved in Macon County after the man failed to appear for an arraignment hearing for a probation violation, according to court documents. That warrant is still in effect.

Deputies in Parke County, Ind., say Bealmear tried fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Monday night near Montezuma. Investigators say he was driving over 100 mph west on U.S. Route 36 and eventually turned south onto Illinois Route 1.

Investigators say Bealmear was wanted on an active warrant for his arrest.

Crash reports say the Terre Haute man was going south in the northbound lanes on Main Street in Paris when he turned right onto Court Street. Police say the rear of his car then spun out and hit a parked car.

At that point, detectives say Bealmear fled from the scene on foot. Officers say they took him into custody moments later, about one block away from the crash site.

The report says he was taken to Horizon Health emergency room for a reported injury, although not visible to police.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Department says Bealmear has not been taken back into police custody since he was released to hospital staff.

Deputies in Indiana say he will be charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

This story has been updated.