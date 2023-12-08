IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Indiana man has died following a two-car crash in rural Iroquois County on Friday.

Officials with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 2600N and 2900E near Donovan. Their investigation determined that a 2007 Toyota Camry failed to stop at the intersection and drove into the path of a 2018 Ford Expedition.

The Expedition hit the Camry in the passenger side and both cars went into a roadside ditch. The Camry also hit a utility pole before rolling into a plowed field.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner. He was identified as 60-year-old Martin Perez of Morocco, Ind. No one else was in the Camry with him.

There were three people inside the Expedition: the 42-year-old driver from Donovan and two others. All three are said to be in stable condition at Riverside Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.