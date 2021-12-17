Indiana man gets 90 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who police officers found locked in his basement.

Under the sentence James Brian Chadwell II, of Lafayette, received Thursday, he must serve 71 years of the 90-year term before he is eligible for release, the Journal & Courier reported.

Chadwell, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder, child molesting, kidnapping, battery and other charges in the April attack on the girl.

“Everyone is afraid what monster might be living next door, and it turns out to be you,” Tippecanoe County Superior Court Judge Steven Meyer said before sentencing Chadwell.

Prosecutors said Chadwell lured the girl into his house, where he beat and sexually assaulted her.

After his arrest, Indiana State Police detectives questioned him regarding the Delphi murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. No connection was ultimately made.