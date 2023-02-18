CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A 32-year-old man from Indianapolis, Ind. died in a car crash on I-72 in Champaign County, near milepost 173.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. State Police say 50-year-old George Christopher, from Indianapolis, Ind., was driving a 2013 Black Kia Soul westbound when he left the roadway, entered the median, and the car overturned.

Officials say Christopher and the two passengers were thrown from the car.

One of the passengers, Daniel Wilson, 35-year-old from Indianapolis, Ind., was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the passenger who died has not been released, it is pending notification of next of kin.

State police say Christopher was cited for driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, causing bodily harm to another, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The incident is under investigation.