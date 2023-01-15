CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges.

Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison “driving recklessly in a stolen pickup truck,” later to find out his night began with a different stolen vehicle.

“As the defendant drove farther and farther away from Indianapolis, he admitted to the passengers that he had lied and was going to take them away,” Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said as Hutchison shook his head at his arraignment Friday afternoon.

Reynolds told Judge Brett Olmstead those passengers were a woman with an order of protection against Hutchison and her two children. According to Reynolds, Hutchison picked them up in a stolen Camaro and drove them from Indianapolis to Champaign, all while evading police who were after him.

“The defendant then almost collided with several vehicles on Prospect Avenue before he crashed over a curb and came to a stop,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Hutchison then abandoned the car on North Prospect, leaving his passengers inside, and ran up to a woman in the Steak ‘n Shake drive-thru line.

“The defendant reached into the open window and opened her driver door, grabbed her and pulled her out of the vehicle,” he said.

Next, he said Hutchison hopped in and drove away in the second stolen vehicle – a pickup truck. Shortly after is when police say officers were able to catch up with him, spotting him “driving recklessly” until it broke down.

“The defendant continued to drive on the rims of his wheels as the rubber came off his tires and the car came to a stop,” Reynolds said.

He said Hutchison got out one last time and was tackled by police.

“I really don’t think it comes as much surprise to you that your bond is a million dollars,” Judge Olmstead said. “I’m not going to argue with you about it. I understand that you disagree. But the bond is a million dollars.”

Now, Hutchison is facing what Olmstead called “big time charges,” including vehicular hijacking and several counts of kidnapping.

Hutchison claimed he was high on cocaine and has no memory of what happened Thursday night. However, one person who will never forget it is the woman whose truck he’s accused of stealing. She asked to remain anonymous but provided the statement below.