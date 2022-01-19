Indiana carjacking suspect arrested in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Indiana State Police announced that a suspect in a carjacking was arrested in Decatur last week.

Indiana State Troopers said that on Jan. 8, a good Samaritan assisting in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 near Merrillville was carjacked. The suspect, later identified as Randy Terell Brown-Watkins, forced the victim to drive while he sat in the passenger seat.

Troopers eventually located and pursued the car into Illinois until it stopped on Interstate 94 in Chicago. The victim got out of the car and explained the situation to the pursuing officers, during which Brown-Watkins got in the driver seat and sped away. Officers lost sight of the car and later found it abandoned two miles away. A .22 caliber pistol was found inside the car.

The Indiana State Police subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Brown-Watkins, charging him with kidnapping, armed robbery and auto theft among other charges.

Brown-Watkins was arrested in Decatur on Jan. 13 on charges separate from the carjacking and kidnapping. He is being held at the Macon County Jail pending extradition to Indiana.