MONTICELLO, In. (WCIA) — Indiana Beach closed after 90 years in business. Now, it appears as though the popular resort may re-open this year under new ownership–that is dependent on a lot of factors.

California-based Apex Parks Group, which owns Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort, said in a statement that no deal has been made but potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring the vacation destination.

Last month, resort officials announced it would close.