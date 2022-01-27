Independent high school moving to new building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An independent, non-profit high school in Champaign will move up the road into a bigger building this summer to keep up with growth of the student body.

Academy High has been at 2302 Fox Drive since 2017. It will move a half-mile north to 2001 Fox Drive. The school has partnered with BLDD Architects to renovate 20,000 square-feet in the new building, taking into account feedback of parents, students, staff, and other stakeholders. The school has launched a four-year, $2.2 million dollar fundraising campaign to support the move and renovations. But fundraising is not expected to prevent students from starting in the new building this fall.

“The initial lead gifts we received allowed us to move forward with the purchase of the building. Our new campus renovations and improvements plan will be a two-phase initiative,” said Head of School John Carpenter.

“We needed a larger footprint to be able to continue to grow the school. Owning property is a further testament to our long-term commitment to the community, ” Carpenter added.

The school will detail plans about the move at an open house on February 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the current school building.