SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced they are taking a zero-tolerance approach to drivers running red lights. This comes after officers have been recently seeing an increase in traffic accidents due to drivers not following this essential rule of the road.

Police said traffic accidents happening at intersections due to drivers running red lights have increased throughout Springfield, resulting in injuries and deaths. They said they have since been placing officers at high accident locations to address the ongoing issue.

The police department said a recent red light running patrol was conducted in the Veterans Parkway and West White Oaks Drive area resulting in 27 citations written for disobeying a traffic control signal.

Officials said police are committed to the public’s safety by monitoring if drivers are following the rules of the road. Aside from running red lights, other rules Springfield Police said they monitor include speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

Police said they will continue to monitor these rules of the road as part of the Springfield Police Department’s 2023 Traffic Safety Initiative.