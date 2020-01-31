Increased seat belt violation patrols

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers will be patrolling Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee Counties on Friday for occupant restraint violations.

ISP issued more than 22,000 seat belt violation tickets in 2019, along with more than 2,000 child restraint tickets.

By law, every passenger and driver needs to be in some sort of restraint.

Trooper Jayme Bufford said it’s hard for first responders to learn crash victims did not have seat belts on.

“Maybe if that person got a ticket a couple days earlier for not wearing a seatbelt, would they have had their seatbelt on at that time? Or just the education part of it, you know, if we could have got to them sometime sooner,” Bufford said. “So, it’s definitely difficult when you see a crash like that knowing that that seatbelt could have saved their life.”

Bufford said if troopers spot people during their increased patrols without seatbelts, they can expect tickets, not warnings. This is the second day of the month that they’ve increased patrols around Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties. The first day of the patrols was January 22.

The average ticket for seat belt violations costs $164.