Increased costs curb yard waste pick-up

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Mounting costs have forced village leaders to revamp the brush pick-up policy. The village board made the decision Tuesday night.

In the past week, the village has spent $8,200 through man-hours and gas on yard waste pick-up. Now, homeowners won’t be able to have brush picked up until the second week in August. Then, it will only happen once a month through November.

Brush pick-up isn’t the only thing racking up costs for the village. A $3,000 box burner for burning leaves was also just purchased. Someone living near where the city burns leaves complained to the Environmental Protection Agency. The new box burner is supposed to burn at such a high temperature it produces less smoke.