CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were downed power lines and trees across the area Thursday afternoon. That is what crews are dealing with in Piatt County and other parts of central Illinois.

Power crews in Champaign are having to deal with a similar problem. A tree fell down at Galen and Theodore.

A tree falls over the road in Champaign on Thursday.

A shed in White Heath was knocked over Thursday.

In White Heath, a woman’s neighbors’ shed was knocked down.