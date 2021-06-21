Incident at Splash Cove prompts changes in policies

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Beginning Monday, June 21, a new set of rules go into effect at Decatur’s new water park.

All minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18-years or older to be admitted. All visitors ages 5 and older will also need a Splash Cove-issued identification card.

Additionally, people must complete a registration form and provide a signed acknowledgment of the park’s code of conduct. Re-entry to Splash Cove is not allowed, and open swim closes at 6:30 p.m. daily. Passholders can enter at 11:30 a.m. and non-passholders can enter at noon.

Capacity at the park will be voluntarily reduced by 25%.

Following an incident that took place Friday, June 18, Splash Cove was closed over Father’s Day weekend. A Facebook post from the water park said, “Safety of our patrons is our top priority.”

“We are reviewing current policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our employees, community and patrons,” the post continues. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our community and the employees that serve it.”

Splash Cove said on Saturday, June 19, that it’s committed to working through solutions to create a safe and fun environment for employees and visitors.

“We are extremely proud of how our Splash Cove staff and lifeguards responded during the event and support their efforts to remain responsive and respectful during a challenging time,” the post says. “The Decatur Park District Police’s response to last night’s incident at Splash Cove has resulted in the minors and guardians being identified and banned from Park District Property for 1-year. Photo identification of these individuals are posted on the banned list at the facility. Additional security will be present at the facility during operating hours moving forward.”

Other policies visitors should be aware of include: