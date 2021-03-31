Inaugural inductees chosen for Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The David Palmer Arena is making progress on bringing a Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame to Danville.

A press release from the Arena says an inaugural class of athletes, coaches, teams, and sports journalists has been selected for the Hall of Fame.

Officials say they plan to put up plaques and photos honoring the selections on the concourse walls of the Palmer Arena.

“The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is designed to honor outstanding athletic achievement by athletes, coaches, teams, and others from 50 high schools and Danville Area Community College in eastern Illinois and western Indiana,” says the press release.

“The Hall of Fame inaugural induction banquet and dinner was originally scheduled for June of this year. The event has been postponed because of the uncertainty of mandates that may be in place at the Palmer Arena at that time.”

The release says that the induction event will be rescheduled for a date in 2022.

A few notable selections in this first group includes:

Legends like former Danville Athletic Director & Coach Ned Whiteshell and longtime sportswriter Fowler Connell.

Teams like Schlarman undefeated Football State Champions & DACC National Champions Men’s Basketball Team.

Coaches like Paul Shebby & Gene Gourley,

Athletes like Darrin Fletcher and Zeke Bratkowski.

A full list of those selected for the Hall of Fame is as follows:

Athletes

Edmund ‘Zeke” Bratkowski, Schlarman

Richard Byrd, Milford

Mike Christian, Schlarman

Candace Dark, Fountain Central

Greg Davis, Schlarman

Tony “Bones” Davis, Schlarman

Wilbur “Sonny” Dickson, Danville

Darrin Fletcher, Oakwood

Tom Fletcher, Oakwood

Mike Hatfield, Hoopeston – East Lynn

Tiffany Johnson, Danville

Steve Jones, DACC

Anthony Jones, Danville

Richard “Sleepy” Klein, Schlarman

Joe Krakoski, Westville

Lia Biehl Lukkarenin, Oakwood

Greg Matta, Hoopeston – East Lynn

Kristin McBride, Hoopeston Area

Bill “Fig” Newton, Rockville

Kyle O’Brien, DACC

Stephanie White, Seeger

Sean Wilkus, Westville

Bryan Williams, Schlarman

Britney Rayburn, Attica

Ron Rigoni, Danville

Tom Smerdel, Danville

Josh “Smitty” Smith, Attica

Gabe Spezia, Westville

Willie Stinson, Schlarman

Melvin “Cotton” Whitlock, Danville

Rich Stoll, Attica

Coaches

Roger Beals, Chrisman

Greg Colby, Schlarman

Randy Feller, Hoopeston Area

Gene Gourley, Danville

Terry Hill, DACC

Greg Kirby, Danville

Dave Markwell, Oakwood

Thad Matta, Hoopeston – East Lynn

Clayton Miller, Westville

Paul Shebby, Danville/Schlarman

Mike Small, Danville

Joe Springer, DACC

Ray Wittmann, Oakwood

John Spezia, DACC

Legends

Fowler Connell, Commercial-News, WDAN

Max Shaffer, WDAN

Glenn “Braz” Brasel, Hoopeston

Jim Hellwig, Fountain Central

Gene Lash, Danville

Jim Richards, Hoopeston

Jim Sheppard, University of Illinois

Virgil Sweet, Covington

Ned Whitesell, Danville

Teams

Attica — 2001 Boys basketball IHSAA Class A State Champions

Chrisman—1989 Boys Cross Country IHSA Class A State Champions

Chrisman—1989 Girls Cross Country IHSA Class A State Champions

DACC—1991 Men’s Basketball NJCAA Div. II National Champions

DACC—1994 Men’s Cross Country NJCAA Div. II National Champions

DACC—1993 Women’s Cross Country NJCAA Div. II National Champions

Danville—1982 Boys Golf IHSA Class AA State Champions

Danville—1946 Boys Tennis IHSA State Champions

Danville—1925 Boys Track & Field IHSA State Co-Champions

Fountain Central –1983 Football IHSAA Class A State Champions

North Vermillion—2002 Girls Basketball IHSAA Class A State Champions

Schlarman—1980 Football IHSA Class 2A State Champions

Seeger—2004 Football IHSAA Class A State Champions

Turkey Run—1996 Softball IHSAA State Champions

Westville—1928 Football Record 10-0 (unscored upon)

All those included in the inaugural class of the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame have unique stories of their achievements and contributions to the community, the arena says.

Here are two examples:

Ned V. Whitesell

“Coach Whitesell came to Danville High School in 1931. Previously he was football coach and athletic director at Illinois Wesleyan University. His coaching record at IWU was 22-10-1. His teams beat Illinois State University all four years.

“In 1931 he began his 25-year career at Danville High School as football and basketball coach, and later as athletic director. The football field was named in his honor in 1956. His football coaching record was 83-45-9, and in basketball his record was 169-90. His 1935 football team was the undefeated Big 12 Conference champion. That same year his basketball team was undefeated Big 12 champion and lost only the state championship game to Decatur. DHS had defeated Decatur twice that year.”

Virgil Sweet

“He graduated from Covington High School in 1945. He played basketball, baseball, and track in high school. He was a starter in basketball four years. His senior team played in semi-state and lost to the eventual state champion by one point. He was inducted into the Covington High School Hall of Fame. He went to Eastern Illinois University where he played basketball, football, and baseball. He is in the EIU Hall of Fame.

“Sweet coached basketball at Westville High School for several years. He then coached at Valparaiso, IN high school for 20 years. His teams won the Sectional Tournament 14 times. He was inducted into the Valparaiso Hall of Fame. He started the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and is in the Association’s Hall of Fame. “

The release says these inductees were chosen based on recommendations and suggestions from people throughout the area.

The following people and groups help select the first inductees for the Hall of Fame: