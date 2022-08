CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign.

The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There will be food from the food truck of Smith’s Burger Company, entertainment and a special free raffle for all Corvette owners.