CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity.

The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodd’s Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along with balloon rides, a balloon glow later in the evenings and a full carnival with rides, games and treats for all ages.

The festival will not only serve as an entertainment event for families, but also a fundraiser for a variety of children’s services, with emphasis on children with diabetes. Tether Balloon Rides will also be partnering with OSF Healthcare to provide balloon rides to children with disabilities at designated times of the day before the general public is allowed to take a ride.

“A balloon festival is a naturally uplifting and joyful event, which we felt is in keeping with a message of hope and enthusiasm for the children with disabilities we are focusing on supporting – not to mention everyone else in the C-U area, where this will be a new and unique experience,” said event organizer Chris Diana.

Organizers hope this will be the first edition of an annual event. More information and updates about the festival can be found on its website and Facebook page.