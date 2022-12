SAINT JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Fully staffed ambulance services are coming to the Saint Joseph area. Starting on November 6th the Saint Joseph Stanton Fire Protection District will be partnering with Carle-Arrow Ambulance.

The new emergency service will respond to calls in Saint Joseph, Sidney, Homer, Ogden, and Royal.

The fire district said the new arrangement could save at least 15 minutes when transporting to the hospital.