MELVIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Melvin village president said he’s fed up with several issues plaguing the small Ford County community.

Austin Fancher has only been in the position for six months, but in that time, he said he’s seen enough to justify resigning. Fancher said that falsified documents, illegal hiring, and redacted facts are just some issues that had him contemplating a resignation. The board decided to talk about this at their next meeting.

“I took this position to help the town. It’s a small town. I feel like I’ve just been hit with everything possibly negative that can happen,” Fancher said.

There are a little over 400 people who live in the village of Melvin. Some people are calling it a dying town.

“We want to see a gas station in town, we want a bar or something to attract newer generations, so we don’t die as a town,” said Amber Hoffman, board trustee member.

Fancher wants to change that, but to his surprise, he said he’s getting pushback. He said other board members aren’t open to investing in new ideas.

“You start uncovering things that shouldn’t be, and when you try to fix those things, either they don’t get fixed or people are pretty abrasive to the change,” Fancher said.

He said new businesses could be the answer. Fancher said they have the land, but even the big names need to see the numbers in order to invest.

“I’ve tried to reach out multiple times to Casey’s, Dollar General. No response. Why would they?” Fancher said.

He said he hopes he can convince the board how necessary these changes are to the village’s survival.

“I need a backing. I need someone who wants to save the town as much as I do,” Fancher said.

Other board members at Tuesday’s meeting did not want to comment on the issue. Their next meeting is on Dec. 12.