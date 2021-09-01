In-person workforce services now available at additional locations in Illinois

Networking is essential in your job search. If you do it the right way, connections here and there could lead you to dream jobs. LinkedIn says 85% of jobs are filled via some sort of networking.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Wednesday that in-person workforce and unemployment services at American Job Centers are now available at new locations in Illinois.

According to officials, the new locations are:

– Belleville – 7650 Magna Drive, Suite 120

– Pilsen – 1700 West 18th Street, Chicago

– Wheeling – 1400 South Wolf Road

Last week, IDES announced that the services are available in Champaign, Harvey, Mt. Vernon, and Rockford starting from August 26. Officials said the services are on an appointment-only basis at the moment.

Anyone interested should call the IDES Hotline at 217.558.0401 to schedule an appointment. It must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance. An appointment may be scheduled for one of the following reasons:

– Identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim

– Assistance registering with IllinoisJobLink.com

– Assistance documenting work search activities

– Employment services, including resume and job search guidance

– Request to use the Resource Room to use computers with internet and other resources

Officials said appointments will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Each appointment will be 20 minutes and visitors will be afforded a 10-minute grace period. Visitors must bring a photo ID and any other documentation required for the appointment.

Officials also said masks are required when entering an office. If a visitor has been experiencing any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days before their appointment, they will be required to reschedule the appointment.

IDES is expecting to reopen additional offices on a phased basis and will announce the availability of phone appointments to further assist claimants.