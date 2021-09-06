In-person workforce services available at more locations in Illinois

Networking is essential in your job search. If you do it the right way, connections here and there could lead you to dream jobs. LinkedIn says 85% of jobs are filled via some sort of networking.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Monday that the restoration of the in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers continues to expand throughout the state.

According to officials, starting from Tuesday, in-person appointments will be available at the following locations:

– Effingham — 2311 Hoffman Drive

– Ottawa — 1550 First Avenue, South Towne Mall

– Peoria — 406 Elm Street

– Quincy — 107 North 3rd Street

– Rock Island — 500 42nd Street, Suite 1

– Springfield — 1300 South 9th Street



Anyone interested should call the IDES Hotline at 217.558.0401 to schedule an appointment. It must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. An appointment may be scheduled for one of the following reasons:

– Identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim

– Assistance registering with IllinoisJobLink.com

– Assistance documenting work search activities

– Employment services, including resume and job search guidance

– Request to use the Resource Room to use computers with internet and other resources

Officials said appointments will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Each appointment will be 20 minutes. Visitors must bring a photo ID and other documentations required for the appointment.

Officials also said masks are required when entering an office. If a visitor has been experiencing any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days before their appointment, they will be required to reschedule the appointment.