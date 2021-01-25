In-person Moms Weekend 2021 activities canceled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced they will be canceling in-person activities for their 2021 Moms Weekend.

Moms Weekend was scheduled for April 9-11. “The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily changed the way we celebrate together,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Danita Brown Young. “To support the health and safety of our Illinois community, and in the best interest of our students and their families, we will not be hosting in-person Moms Weekend this academic year.”

Even though they are not hosting in-person activities, Dr. Brown Young said that over the coming months, there will be ways to “connect virtually so we can all safely celebrate our Illinois Moms.” She continued to say they look forward to welcoming families back to campus for Moms Weekend 2022.

Updates regarding virtual events for Moms Weekend 2021 will be announced on the Illini Union website as they become available.