In-person learning to resume in the fall, governor announces

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — In-person learning will return to K-12 schools, community colleges and universities come this fall, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education announced Tuesday.

Schools across the state have been shuttered since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state prepares to enter Phase 4 — of five total — of the state’s Restore Illinois reopening plan, Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will provide public K-12 districts with 2.5 million cloth masks so that all students and staff will have face coverings upon their return to classrooms in the fall.

“I want to point out that cloth masks have been recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) — that doesn’t mean that a surgical mask or some other covering isn’t beneficial, but we wanted to make sure they were quality,” Pritzker said of the state’s decision to choose cloth masks over disposable options.

This guidance follows the release of industry-specific guidelines for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, announced yesterday.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Pritzker emphasized that individual districts will have flexibility in how they adapt to the new guidelines.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) received $569 million in federal funding from the CARES Act for K-12 education, approximately $512 million of which will go directly to school districts to address local needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. IBSE will use the remaining $54.1 million to provide additional funding to schools in six categories: laptops and tablets, internet connectivity, virtual coaching for teachers, professional development, and support for entities who cannot receive direct funds due to ineligibility for Title I.

Local education agencies must apply to ISBE to receive funding from the CARES Act and the amount received will be based on the number and percentage of low-income students they serve. ISBE has already received applications from 580 local education agencies for this funding, with the goal of purchasing a variety of tools and resources, including technology devices, WiFi hotspots, and health and safety equipment for schools in need. Local school districts also plan to use funding to hire mental health support staff to provide services for students, families, and staff. ISBE has approved 534 applications thus far and distributed nearly three million dollars in funds.

GUIDANCE FOR K-12 SCHOOLS

The guidance released by ISBE and IDPH today allows schools to bring students back to school buildings in the fall while ensuring the health and safety of students and staff remains the top priority. The guidance was developed in collaboration with 56 educators, superintendents, social workers, nurses, and other stakeholders from across the state. View the guidance here.

Each school district will determine how to implement the guidance based on its unique student enrollment, school facilities, staffing, transportation, and technological capacity. ISBE strongly encourages schools and districts to provide in-person instruction for all students, especially those under age 13, to ensure children have rich instructional environments.

The IDPH requirements for schools to reopen in Phase 4 are:

Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings;

Prohibit more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space;

Require social distancing whenever possible;

Conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks or require self-certification that individuals entering school buildings are symptom free; and

Increase schoolwide cleaning and disinfection.

Pritzker clarified Tuesday that the word “space” was used specifically instead of classroom since “many schools are large enough to have gatherings in different rooms.”

To ensure school districts are able to obtain the necessary supplies to resume in person instruction safely, ISBE and the Chief Procurement Office Bureau of Strategic Sourcing have secured several joint purchase agreements that K-12 can utilize to obtain supplies at prices that may be more competitive than purchasing on their own. ISBE will continue to expand the number of purchasing agreements in the coming weeks.

GUIDANCE FOR HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS

The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) established guidelines for higher education institutions to safely reopen their classrooms based on input from IDPH and higher education leaders throughout Illinois. When students return to campus this fall, they can expect new prevention measures from colleges and universities including social distancing, physical spacing, hand sanitizing stations, face covering requirements, and regular monitoring of students for symptoms of COVID-19.

Schools are developing policies around traffic flow, cleaning of public spaces, and staggered schedules for the use of laboratories, auditoriums and other group facilities. Small-group sessions and meetings with professors will also have to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Nevertheless, colleges expect dormitories, cafeterias, libraries, bookstores, and other amenities of college life to be available to students, subject to the approved guidelines.

The full list of guidelines is available at The Illinois Board of Higher Education website.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

As each region across the state prepares to enter Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, Illinois community colleges are committed to welcoming students back to campus in the fall of 2020.

Guidance for Illinois’ community colleges takes into consideration where each institution is located and is separated into three main categories: General Health and Safety, Instructional Guidelines, and Student Services. Among the key recommendations are:

In person education will require face coverings to be worn by faculty, staff and students.

Community colleges should conduct health screenings on employees, students and visitors before each campus visit.

Community colleges should take additional measures to ensure social distancing and safety as determined by the features of spaces, learning methods, and other factors.

Each community college should consider the needs of vulnerable staff or students when administering guidelines.

The guidance was developed in partnership with the ICCB’s Return to Campus Committee and approved by IDPH. The full list of guidelines is available at the ICCB website.

FINANCIAL AID ASSISTANCE AND COLLEGE PLANNING

As students prepare to return to higher education institutions this fall, the administration is offering information and guidance regarding financial aid. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) offers assistance to students in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the recently launched Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid, a path to financial aid for undocumented and transgender students made possible by Governor Pritzker.

Thousands of Illinois families are facing new financial challenges as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If needed, students can seek an adjustment in their financial aid offers from colleges and universities for the fall based on a change in their financial circumstances. Students in need of additional financial assistance should contact the financial aid office at the colleges or universities where they are enrolled or have been admitted. ISAC is available to guide students and families through this process.

ISAC also offers additional support services like “ISAC College Q&A,” a free text messaging service that helps students stay on track with their college plans. Through ISAC College Q&A, students and families can get answers to college planning and financial aid questions, as well as reminders for important deadlines, sent directly to their phones from ISAC experts. Interested families can sign up online here. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.

Families looking for additional resources and links specifically related to returning to campus and financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic should visit https://www.isac.org/covid-19/.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also urged parents to schedule back-to-school physicals for their children as quickly as possible.

“We need to make sure that kids get checked out by the providers and get their life-saving immunizations,” she said, adding that health officials have seen a “decline in immunizations” over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.