Improvements in the works for ‘problem intersection’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An alderwoman believes something needs to be done about an intersection after a deadly crash there on Monday.

Jacob Loman, 32, died after a crash at Lawrence and MacArthur. Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso referenced the accident at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. She called it a ‘problem intersection,’ adding people have known it’s been an issue for decades.

“The faster we can get a solution for that intersection, the better,” said DiCenso.

It appears the city is in agreement that work needs to be done in the area. Springfield was awarded funds in August from the Highway Safety Improvement Program, and some of that will go towards the Lawrence Avenue Improvements at MacArthur Boulevard and Walnut Street.

The city is currently in negotiations with Fuhrmann Engineering Inc. on the work, but city council still needs to give approval. The Springfield based company has done several projects in the Central Illinois area, including the design and engineering for the I-74/I-57 Interchange reconstruction in Champaign County.