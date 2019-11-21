Improvements for dangerous road

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials have the green light to make improvements for a dangerous stretch of road, but it will take two years before they start.

The plans are for the Sidney-Homer slab or County Highway 15. They will add wider shoulders and rumble strips. To do that, the county will need right-of-way permission from neighbors to widen the road onto their property.

That can take a long time depending on whether or not land-owners support the project. The other issue pushing the project back is time to complete the design. The expected start date right now is 2021.