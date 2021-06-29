Improvements coming to Shelbyville’s Chautauqua

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A century-old structure in Shelbyville is getting a makeover.

The 20-sided Chautauqua was having all kinds of structural issues, but voters said they wanted to see it fixed back in March’s election.

First a new roof was put on and this week a concrete floor was put in.

Many workers gave their own time and labor to get the area around the stage done. The materials were paid for with donor funds.





They say a stage curtain and interior paint are coming soon.

All photos by Mark Shanks