Improvement plans geared toward increased tourism

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two area road projects could bring more people downtown. City leaders say there’s a lot happening downtown for visitors to enjoy. There are a lot of different parts to this. One project is focused on water pressure; the other on fixing roads.

Once it’s all finished, leaders hope more people will be attracted to what they say is a real destination. First, crews will connect the water main on Broadway to the one on Charleston. It will give firefighter the ability to pump more water and faster.

Crews are also in the midst of a streetscaping project. It will upgrade street lighting and sidewalks on both sides of Broadway Avenue. Public works leaders say the goal is to attract people to enjoy what downtown has to offer. The water main project will be done in about a week.

On the other hand, this is the first of five phases for street improvements. This phase will finish in November; with each taking about a year. The projects are being paid for through TIF district money as well as property and sales taxes.