SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County officials are shutting down the dive team because of improper insurance coverage.

The previous board failed to have proper documents for dive team insurance.

County board member Cody brands said first responders need proper protection when doing their job and the repercussions could affect everyone—including people in Shelbyville.

“People are definitely upset about it and I completely agree with them,” Brands said.”We would have to raise property taxes and any other kind of taxes to run the county and to pay off those medical bills.”

Brands is also a findlay firefighter and knows firsthand how important the dive team is for the safety of everyone near water.

“They respond to Lake Shelbyville,” Brands said. “A boat incident or accident they will respond and provide aid until they can get to land. They can help with the recovery of the boat and personnel.”

Brands said resources like trailers, boats and trucks could cost upwards of half a million dollars without the correct documentation. And that is just one of the costs they could potentially pay.

“If somebody gets hurt, even just going to the call, like a car accident, the county would be on the hook for the medical bills also. “

In the meantime, the Moultrie County Dive Team will take over 9-1-1 emergencies for the foreseeable future. Brands said he’s thankful for their help but knows they’ll have to work fast to fix the problem.

“We cannot just rely on other counties for the coverage of everything,” brands said. “So, we will do this but we’re going to do it correctly.”