Impounded hunting gear auction scheduled

LAKE SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville will hold a silent auction for impounded deer stands and climbing sticks next month.

Approximately 80 climbing sticks and tree stands to include tripod stands, climbing stands, single and buddy ladder stands, portable lock-ons and climbing sticks will be auctioned. Proceeds from the auction will help fund the Annual Youth Deer Hunt held in October and the Annual Disabled Deer Hunt held in November.

Anyone wishing to bid on any of the stands will be able to view all stands and sticks at the above date, time and location. Bidders will fill out bid sheets with contact information, the stand number(s) they are bidding on, bid amounts and a mandatory liability form holding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and any of its partners harmless in the event of a tree stand accident.

Sealed bids will be opened promptly at 11 am and stands will be awarded at noon to the high bidder. If the high bidder is not present, the stand will be awarded to the next highest bidder. Stands will not be kept for pickup at a later date for any reason.

Impounded Hunting Gear Auction

Saturday, August 10

8:30 – 11 am

Government Vehicle Compound

(South of Lake Shelbyville Administration Building)