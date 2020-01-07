Impeachment protesters make DC presence known

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Protesters vow to show up on Capitol Hill every day until the US Senate takes the next step in the impeachment process and removes Donald Trump from office.

One of the protesters, John Lovaas, said, “This is an awfully important time for our country that the US Senate do the right thing.”

Catherine Russo said she felt compelled to fly from Massachusetts to Washington DC because of the President’s actions, including the recent killing of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump, she said, is “putting our country and us in more jeopardy everyday. It’s a very scary situation.”

Kellan Gold also supports Trump’s removal from office.

“What happened with Ukraine and then also with all of the lies that have started since the beginning of his presidency” are among his stated reasons.

But it’s still unclear when the House of Representatives will deliver the Articles of Impeachment to the US Senate, which will trigger the Senate trial to begin.

Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to President Trump, said he isn’t worried.

“He knows the trial is going nowhere,” Conway said. “He wants a full and fair trial but that doesn’t mean a lengthy one. Those Articles of Impeachment are very thin.”