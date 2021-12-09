Impaired driving enforcement to be increased ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – With Christmas approaching, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are gearing up to enforce impaired driving laws as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The Decatur Police Department will be one of those participating agencies.

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state” said Deputy Chief Terry McCord. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”

McCord advised people whose Christmas celebrations involve alcohol or other impairing substances to plan ahead for a sober ride home. He also reminded people to buckle their seat belts and encouraged people to keep these tips in mind to ensure a safe and joyful holiday season:

Before attending a party, people should designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or rideshare services to get home

Anyone who sees an impaired driver on the road is encouraged to pull over and call 911

Anyone who sees a friend about to drive impaired is encouraged to take their keys and help them get home

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman previously announced that his deputies would be taking part in the enforcement effort as well.

The enforcement effort, made possible by federal safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, will last from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3.