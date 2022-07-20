CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Regional blood provider ImpactLife is offering added incentive to convince people to donate blood in the near future.

Through the end of July, people who schedule a donation at one of 22 donation centers will receive their choice of a $20 e-gift card or 500 bonus points to be used in ImpactLife’s online store. Usually, people who donate only get a $10 e-gift card.

ImpactLife said the increased rewards are due to an ongoing concern over the rate of blood donation. They hope the added bonus will help those who have to travel further in order to get to the nearest donation center. Donors who schedule appointments at mobile blood drives will continue to receive either a $10 e-gift card or 500 bonus points.

People can schedule appointments by calling 800-747-5401 or by visiting ImpactLife’s website.