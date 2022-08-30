CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With Labor Day approaching, blood provider ImpactLife announced on Monday that its donation centers will be operating on special hours for the holiday.

ImpactLife operates centers in Urbana, Springfield, Danville and Mattoon. Three of them will be operating on Monday during the following hours:

Danville – 7:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Urbana – 7:30 a.m. to noon

Springfield – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All presenting donors will receive triple points to use in the Donor Rewards Store as well as a voucher to redeem for a gift card.

ImpactLife said that donations will support the region’s blood supply during a critical time, as type O-negative blood is now at a one-day supply and most other blood types are at a two- or three-day supply. The blood center tries to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types.