URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s time to give back with the WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive.

Each year, we partner with Impact Life during the holidays to get as many donations as possible. And because of the winter storm, the need for those donations has grown.

In the past week, Impact life didn’t have enough donors and lost out on 400 units of blood. They’re trying to replenish their supply. The blood collected helps in cases of accidents, surgeries, and other treatments.

The drive is in memory of Dave Benton and Robert Reese, two beloved members of the WCIA 3 family.

“Almost 20% of our blood goes to help people who were battling cancer and we don’t know anyone who doesn’t know someone who is in that fight,” said Impact Life Donor Relations Consultant, Teri McCarthy. “Dave and Robert both knew that. They were both blood recipients as well as blood advocates, too. Which was very nice. So, we honor them.”

McCarthy encourages those who are on the fence to reach out to learn more. The blood drive continues all week at locations across Central Illinois.