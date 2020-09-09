Immunizationsare still required during virtual learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Central Illinois schools are following their usual protocol if a student isn’t vaccinated. This means the student won’t be allowed to participate in classes if they received their required immunizations and physical exams. The deadline has been pushed back a month to October 15th instead of September. If students don’t make the due date, they won’t join classes again until they receive their required immunizations.

Decatur parent and nurse, Dana Thomas, feels virtual learning doesn’t change the need for shots. “There’s Bacteria, organisms, microorganisms, and you can’t see them on a surface of anything, so it’s better to be safe than sorry,”. said Thomas. If you’re in the Decatur area Crossing Healthcare is offering school physicals and has extended hours. For a full list of required immunizations from the state of Ilinois, you can go here.