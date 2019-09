CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- This week's Wanted Subject is Keonte (AKA Keontae) Campbell. He's wanted on $500,000 bond or possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Campbell is a 32-year old male, black, 5'9", 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1122 Austin Drive, Urbana.