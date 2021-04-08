Immigrant Services of Champaign-Urbana receives grant to help with vaccinations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More help is on the way for immigrant families. Immigrant Services of Champaign-Urbana received a grant to help with its pandemic response.

The $223,000 comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Executive Director Ben Mueller explained how it will be spent. It will provide families who have tested positive for Covid-19 with food, medicine, and a safe place to quarantine. It will be used to send members of IS-CU, known as community guides, into immigrant communities to help with vaccines. Mueller said, “I think the boots on the ground approach, really going to where these difficult-to-reach populations live, and giving them information and having people there talk to them one-on-one about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine increases those numbers of those difficult-to-reach populations.” Guides will also help families schedule vaccine appointments.

The money from the grant will last until October 31st — but IS-CU will continue its outreach in those communities beyond that date.