Immigrant conference & fair Friday

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An immigrant community conference and benefits fair is scheduled for Friday.

The University YMCA New American Welcome Center and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) Chicago District Office are hosting the event at the Immigrant Cooperative.

The event will provide information about the naturalization process and allow people to speak with USCIS representatives and service providers. A 15-minute practice citizenship interview and eligibility screening will also be offered.

It is one of more than 33 local events happening throughout the county as part of National Welcoming Week 2019, September 13 – 22. Welcoming Week provides both immigrants and non-immigrants the opportunity to celebrate what unites us as a community.

In the midst of rising anti-immigrant rhetoric, policies which hurt families and the polarization of communities, Welcoming Week is a reminder of the resilient and inclusive spirit of American communities. The conference is free and open to the public.

Immigrant Community Conference and Benefits Fair

Immigrant Cooperative

201 West Kenyon Road, Champaign

Friday, Noon – 2 pm

For more information, click here.