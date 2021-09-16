Immersed in scenery, painters show off ‘Plein Art’

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park is known for its beautiful woods and incredible sculptures, but recently they showed off something different.

Artists converged on the park. The event was put together by a group called the Fabo Friday Painters. The style of art they used was called Plein Art.

The reason they picked Allerton was because of the landscapes, plus Robert Allerton was an art lover himself.

“It’s a beautiful park; it’s got lots of beautiful things to paint,” Plein Artist Caroline Goldsmith expressed. “It’s very safe and friendly. I’ve painted here quite a bit and always felt very welcome.”