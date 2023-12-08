CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign has a new fire chief, but he’s not new to Champaign.

Andy Quarnstrom was announced as the city’s newest chief on Friday. Right now, he’s the acting deputy chief and Champaign’s Township Supervisor. He has served Champaign as both a firefighter since 1997 and as Township Supervisor since 2013.

He’s looking forward to how he wants to shape the department.

“It was surreal but exciting, and I’m ready to take on the challenge,” Quarnstrom said. “You’re looking at budgeting and policies and organizational structures, things that, as we work our way through the ranks in the fire service, you don’t necessarily think about, but that perspective in local government as an elected official, I think has given me a unique perspective to move forward.”

The first order of business: understanding what works for the department.

“The first six months are going to involve just a lot of laying the groundwork and understanding what the needs are,” Quarnstrom said.

This appointment makes him the first internal Fire Chief hire in more than 50 years, a fact that’s not lost on him.

“I want to set the pace for the future and ensure that we continue to hire our own to be the Fire Chief and to lead this department,” Quarnstrom said. “So that’s one of my goals: to make sure that I’m not the last.”

The initial goals will include a higher emphasis on professional development. Quarnstrom believes this will set up his young department to become future leaders moving forward.

“This department is built on over 150 years of culture and tradition, and it’s not my place to come in here and change that,” Quarnstrom said. “And as a matter of fact, I want to embrace that. So we already have a great organization with unbelievable people, and my goal is just to build on that.”

Quarnstrom will resign his position as Township Supervisor to focus on his new job as chief. However, he will stay on the Township Board until a replacement is found. The hope is to fill the position before March 1.