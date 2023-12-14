DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — ADM Decatur volunteers are back out helping the community for the holidays. The company is joining the Salvation Army ranks for the second year in a row.

Volunteers paired up with families at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church to help shop for toys collected by Toys for Tots. One volunteer is a Decatur native. She said making the time to give back to the community through her job fills her with just as much joy as the people she’s helping.

“We’re actually not just like filling a box and passing it out,” said Jaylyn Harris, “You’re actually shopping with these people who are strategically picking things out for their family. It does mean a lot more, especially this time of year. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Organizations like Dove, Northeast Community Fund and Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church have been partnering for years. They said they’re happy they get to volunteer again this year.