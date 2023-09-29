URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Time is ticking until a potential government shutdown comes on Sunday.

The main issue Republicans are having is additional funding for war-torn Ukraine. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it’s something that should be taken up separately. One group that will be impacted is federal workers. Illinois has more than 42,000 and if there is a shutdown, those workers won’t get paid and many will still have to show up to work.

State Representative Carol Ammons knows firsthand what that’s like. She faced a budget impasse in 2015 when former Governor Bruce Rauner was in office.

“We had state services that were on the decline,” Ammons said. “We had social services agencies that closed that could not serve our constituents.”

Military workers, air traffic controllers and national park officials are just some of the jobs that could be affected. Paul Simon Public Institute professor John Jackson said the reason for this particular shutdown is much different from years past.

“They don’t want to do the hard work of how budgets are ordinarily adopted,” Jackson said. “It’s an internal republican party fight with its far-right wing and the hold they have over the speaker.”

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said a shutdown would affect many no matter what side of the aisle you’re on.

“When you put partisanship and power over meeting the needs of the people then your priorities are screwed up,” Marlin said.

Ammons said it’ll take everyone coming together if it comes to tough times. But she also has a message for federal lawmakers.

“Playing horse with our lives is not appropriate and we don’t appreciate that,” Ammons said. “In the long run, this is going to hurt the American people not the people in Congress.”