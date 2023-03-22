CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Spring break may be over in some districts, but illnesses are not.

Cases of different viruses are rising here in Central Illinois. Health officials say spring break destinations like Florida, the Caribbean and Southern California are hotspots.

There are also some of the main reasons people are getting sick.

An OSF Doctor of Internal Medicine Andrew Zasada said families, especially those with children, that travel to crowded areas are more likely to catch diseases. Respiratory illnesses like COVID and the flu are common. He gave me his list of ways to protect yourself while on vacation.

“You can do is sunscreen,” said Zasada. “Number two, make sure your vaccinations are all up to date before you leave to go somewhere. Number three is frequent handwashing. Number four, if you’re around someone, if you’re coughing or sneezing, please use a hanky or cough into your elbow.”

Carle Health said they’ve also seen an uptick in strep throat and norovirus in the community.